Traffic Restrictions for The Duration Of The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Which Runs from August 26 – September 15, 2021, At Warner Park

ONE WAY STREETS

• Losack Road

• East Park Range

• Victoria Road

• The Street North of NHC between East Park Range and Wellington Road

TRAFFIC FLOW:

Traffic will flow in one direction along the following streets:

• Northwards along Victoria Road;

• Westward along Losack Road;

• Eastwards along the road north of the NHC;

• Southwards along Park Range.

PARKING RESTRICTIONS

No parking will be permitted on the following streets:

• Victoria Road – eastern side between Basseterre High and Losack Road; • Park Range – between the former Basseterre High School and Losack Road;

• Lozack Road – between Victoria Road and Hart Street.

PARKING:

• The general public will park on the streets in non-restricted areas;

• VIPs and Government officials will park on Losack Road;

• Teams and match officials will park in the parking lot immediately east of the old pavilion;

• The Governor General, Organising Committee members and sponsors will park at the Tennis Court Parking lot and Carnival City;

• Persons must present the appropriate parking passes to gain access to designated areas.

NB – Parking inside Warner Park is very restricted, hence it is important that persons have the relevant car passes.