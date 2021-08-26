Traffic Restrictions for The Duration Of The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Which Runs from August 26 – September 15, 2021, At Warner Park

ONE WAY STREETS
• Losack Road
• East Park Range
• Victoria Road
• The Street North of NHC between East Park Range and Wellington Road
TRAFFIC FLOW:
Traffic will flow in one direction along the following streets:
• Northwards along Victoria Road;
• Westward along Losack Road;
• Eastwards along the road north of the NHC;
• Southwards along Park Range.
PARKING RESTRICTIONS
No parking will be permitted on the following streets:
• Victoria Road – eastern side between Basseterre High and Losack Road; • Park Range – between the former Basseterre High School and Losack Road;
• Lozack Road – between Victoria Road and Hart Street.
PARKING:
• The general public will park on the streets in non-restricted areas;
• VIPs and Government officials will park on Losack Road;
• Teams and match officials will park in the parking lot immediately east of the old pavilion;
• The Governor General, Organising Committee members and sponsors will park at the Tennis Court Parking lot and Carnival City;
• Persons must present the appropriate parking passes to gain access to designated areas.
NB – Parking inside Warner Park is very restricted, hence it is important that persons have the relevant car passes.