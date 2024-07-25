Traffic Accident Claims One Life in Needsmust Area

At approximately 1:00 am on July 25, 2024, the Police received a report of a serious traffic accident on the Island’s main road at Needsmust. Emergency responders from the Police, Ambulance, and Fire and Rescue Services were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, responders found a vehicle off the road near the entrance of Kumar’s Supermarket, facing east. The driver was trapped inside the vehicle and was extricated by the Fire Officers.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the vehicle, identified as motor car P 6077, driven by Shaquan Bridgewater of New Road Housing, was traveling towards Conaree when the driver lost control of the vehicle, and collided with a concrete wall on the western side of the road.

He was taken to the JNF Hospital where he died shortly thereafter.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Shaquan Bridgewater.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing, and further details will be provided as they become available.