Track and Field events in St. Kitts canceled

Local sporting events in St. Kitts have been postponed per the instruction of Health officials in an effort to curb the spread of the 2019 strain of the Corona Virus.

In a released dated March 16, the St. Kitts-Nevis Athletics said that the Rams’ Primary School Championship and TDC Interschool Championships have been postponed indefinitely.

The occurrence of the events were decided upon after deliberations, noting that the Ministry of Sports and Health wished not to compromise the anyone’s health.

Meanwhile, the St. Kitts Nevis Olympics Committee issued a release confirming that the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo will still scheduled to occur as of now. A later release is expected by April 30th.

The statement said, in part, “With respect to the status of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games scheduled for July 24 through to August 9:

 the SKNOC/Commonwealth Games Association accepts the position of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) who indicates that the Games are indeed still on as scheduled.

 athletes are encouraged to continue vigorous preparation in safe environments.

Where opportunities for qualification purposes have been negatively impacted as a result of the Coronavirus, the IOC and its respective partners at the Continental level, the level of the International Federations (IFs), will seek to intervene to make adjustments in as fair, just and equitable a manner possible.

Athletes are strongly encouraged to prepare assiduously for their respective qualification and participation in Tokyo taking into consideration the latest information and guidance from their various IFs and other ruling and/or national bodies.

In light of the most recent developments concerning the ongoing challenges posed by the Coronavirus, including but not limited to, the international postponement and cancellation of training camps, qualification events, the cancellations of activities that attract spectators… the record of actual cases of Coronavirus… the SKNOC/CGA:

 has withdrawn all previous approval to travel to participate in any event as a representative of or with the support of the SKNOC/CGA. This action stands until further notice and the SKNOC/CGA, via official communication from the office of the President so advises.

 This decision is equally attributable, but not limited to, participation in competitions, events, qualifiers, scholarship-related travel, attendance at seminars, workshops, conventions etc. Further, the decision is equally attributable to athletes as well as their support team, plus to Executive and other members of the SKNOC/CGA.”