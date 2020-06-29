Tourists Threatening Legal Action Over Testing, Isolation

Prime Minister Gaston Browne says tourists have raised a major challenge for the government of Antigua & Barbuda that will lead a change in protocols.

Browne revealed moments ago that are tourists threatening legal action over the requirement for a coronavirus test on arrival into Antigua.

“Some guests are saying you don’t have the right to put anything in my nose.”

In addition, the prime minister revealed that some tourists who tested positive last week booked flights to return to the USA the following day.

He says the tourists are arguing that both the tests and the hesitance of health officials to allow them to leave the country after they test positive is a violation of their rights.

The prime minister says come next week the government will announce that a change of protocol to allow visitors to be tested before coming to Antigua.

More to come.