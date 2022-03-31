TOURISM MINISTRY ENGAGES STAKEHOLDERS TO CHART THE WAY FORWARD FOR A SUSTAINABLE TOURISM INDUSTRY

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 31, 2022 (SKNIS): The Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with the St. Kitts and Nevis Bureau of Standards and the CARICOM Regional Organisation for Standards and Quality (CROSQ), held a National Dialogue with stakeholders in the tourism sector on March 29, 2022.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Carlene Henry-Morton said, “this is a call to action, a coming together of the critical stakeholders of key players, enough to engage each other in frank discussions to listen to each other’s ideas, to share our concerns, our plans, and to talk about the collective vision we have for the present and future of this very transversal sector called tourism.”

“I expect interactive exchanges as we share our vision of how tourism impacts and is impacted by so many factors and sectors such as agriculture, health, transport, infrastructure, education, sports, leisure and entertainment,” she stated.

The Permanent Secretary also stated that “I expect thought-provoking, stimulating lively discussion as we seek to adopt practical concrete approaches to building a resilient, sustainable, viable and enviable tourism industry and product.”

She added that these discussions are especially critically important as the Federation recovers and reboots the tourism sector in the midst of a global pandemic.

She said that the Federation’s tourism industry is slowly but surely showing signs of progress as the tourism and travel industry resumes in the source markets while adding that St. Kitts and Nevis must continue to position itself as a nation to take advantage of the progress occurring in the tourism and travel industry.