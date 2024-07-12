Three Chinese arrested in Guyana; Gold smuggling links suspected

Three Chinese citizens have been apprehended by Guyanese authorities following a coordinated inter-agency intelligence operation on Tuesday.

The operation, which targeted a city hotel, resulted in a significant seizure of cash and weapons.

Law enforcement officials reported confiscating 39 million Guyana dollars (approximately US$186,000) during the raid.

Additionally, an unlicensed 9mm pistol along with fifteen matching rounds of ammunition was discovered and seized.

The suspects, comprising two men and one woman, are believed to be part of a larger transnational criminal network.

The authorities said that preliminary investigations suggest their involvement in gold smuggling operations and other illicit activities across borders.