Theatre criticised for dance ban at Bob Marley show

A theatre has faced criticism on social media after audience members were told they could not “Get Up, Stand Up” at a Bob Marley tribute show.

Reggae fans at a performance of “Legend – the Music of Bob Marley” at the Royal & Derngate in Northampton, were reportedly warned they could be ejected if they continued standing or dancing in the aisles.

One audience member posted on social media: “So much disturbance was caused by people being told to sit down or stay out of the aisles – and when everyone was told not to dance it killed the joy.”

A spokesperson for the Royal & Derngate acknowledged the performance “caused concern” for a small number of audience members.

In a statement, they added: “We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this caused and are taking steps to improve communication for future events.”

‘Wreck the atmosphere’

Another show-goer said: “How can you sell tickets for such events to be told you are not allowed to dance?

“It really did wreck the atmosphere! I am outraged by [the theatre’s] decisions tonight.”

Another comment described the dance ban as “appalling”, and said they “felt sorry for the group”, because they “had to make the announcement to stop people enjoying themselves”.

The company behind the tribute show, Entertainers, has also been contacted for comment.