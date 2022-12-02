The St. Kitts-Nevis Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire report early Tuesday afternoon, November 29, 2022, in Upper Monkey Hill, St Peters.

The house, a single wooden structure with galvanized roofing, was burnt entirely upon the fire truck’s arrival. The structure was home to a woman and her six-year-old son, who were not present at the time of the incident.

All contents of the house were destroyed, including personal documents.

A close friend of the woman has since made a plea to the general public for assistance. The six-year-old male is in need of size 6 T-shirts, size four short jeans, size six long jeans, and size 24 school pants. The mother, on the other hand, wears the sizes of small or extra small clothing.

Any person wishing to contribute to this cause should contact Tammy (friend) at the number 869-764-7305