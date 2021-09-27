PRESS RELEASE (September 27, 2021) — The St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association (SKNYPA) hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday, September 25, 2021, for Phase 1 of the SKNYPA Vision Park at Five Ways (in the vicinity of the CFBC and Icons Park) Basseterre, St. Kitts.

The SKNYPA Vision Park will be an eco-friendly space where people in the community and the nearby college students can go to socialize, relieve stress and have a healthy place to relax and enjoy the scenery. The park will also educate and promote the vision of SKNYPA and increase the level of awareness of the association’s work.

The Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis sponsored the initiative and presented a $2,000XCD cheque to Ms. Patrice Harris, immediate past President, and Mr. Haniff Charles, Chair of the Anniversary Committee.

Phase 1 of the SKNYPA Vision Park entailed receiving the official greenlight from the Department of Physical Planning to proceed with the construction, and also saw members beautifying the area by the trimming of trees and the planting of flowers. Phase 2 will involve the installation of stone pavers for the walkway, benches for seating and a chain link fence, as well as the erection of a monument of the association’s two founding fathers, the Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley and the late Mr. Desmond Eli Ward.

Remarks were delivered by Outgoing President, Ms. Patrice Harris and the Outgoing General Secretary, Mr. Jeremiah Welcome.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the SKNYPA Vision Park forms part of the association’s 20th-anniversary celebrations which concluded on Sunday, September 26, 2021, with the hosting of an Annual General Meeting.