The Special Petty Session for the granting of Licences to sell intoxicating Liquor, Wholesale and Retail, under Section 4 of the Liquor Licence Act, Chapter 18.21 of the Revised Edition 2002 of the Laws of the Federation as amended by The Liquor Licence Amendment Act 2007 No. 5 of 2007, will be held at the following places on the dates specified:-

Magistrate’s Court – Basseterre on Friday 1st October 2021 at 9:00 a.m.

_ Dieppe Bay on Friday 1st October 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

This session is for new Applicants only and includes applicants who were to attend the court session that was scheduled for Friday 2nd July 2021. Persons concerned are warned that failure to obtain their Licences could lead to serious consequences and are reminded that licences issued will be for the remainder of the year.