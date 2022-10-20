The Premier of Nevis Dr. The Honourable Mark Brantley has been named Leader of the Opposition

Dr. Brantley, on Wednesday morning during a conversation with Freedom Fm’s CEO Juni Liburd, confirmed that he was officially appointed Leader of the Opposition in the Federal Parliament by His Excellency the Governor General on Monday, October,10th, 2022.

Dr. Brantley explained that pursuant to the Constitution of St Christopher and Nevis, the Governor General appoints the elected member who by his estimation commands the support of the majority who sit on the opposition benches to serve as Leader of the Opposition. He further explained that based on his experience in parliament the Governor General had been persuaded that he was best suited for the position.

Dr. Brantley, explaining that the Opposition plays a critical role in ensuring that legislation and policies are passed through parliament, noted that this is the time to focus on governance.