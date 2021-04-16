The Nevis Cultural Development Foundation Notice

The Arts and Culture Department at the Nevis Cultural Development Foundation is having a meeting with all Music Producers, Record Labels and Studio Owners at 5pm on Wednesday April 21st 2021.

This meeting will be held at the NCDF Conference Room, Pinneys Industrial Site, just above NEPAC.

On the agenda to be discussed will be strategies to further develop the Music Industry here on Nevis.

For more information or directions please contact the NCDF Offices at 469-1889.

All Covid Protocols will be observed.

**Please make a special effort to attend**