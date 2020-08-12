The Ministry of Education confirms that public school with reopen to students on Wednesday September 9th

Your browser don't support audio player

The Ministry of Education is confirming that students of primary and secondary schools will start the new school year on Wednesday 9th September, 2020. Schools in the federation had been physically closed since March of this year as a result of the threat of Covid 19.

Mr Vincent Hodge, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education speaking at Saturday’s National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) COVID-19 Briefing, revealed that the school year will officially on September 7th, however students will not be required to attend until September 9th. Mr Hodge indicated that some students will be placed on a shift system.

Some changes to the curriculum are being made to ensure that students are able to regain time that had been lost as a result of the extended closure.

According to Mr Hodge, a number of changes are being made to the physical structure of the schools to ensure that students adhere to best hygienic practices. He confirmed that students starting at the grade 4 level will be required to wear masks.