The Los Angeles Lakers hold on to beat the Miami Heat in overtime

Tyler Herro overlooked a wide-open 3 on the demise because the Miami Warmth fell brief in opposition to the Los Angeles Lakers 120-117 in extra time.

After mounting a past due comeback to pressure extra time, the Lakers jumped to a handy guide a rough five-point lead within the further length as Miami struggled.

They had been ultimately ready to attract inside of 3, however Herro overlooked two three-pointers within the ultimate 9 seconds to seal the Warmth’s 0.33 loss from their previous 4 video games.

Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook blended for 49 issues for the Lakers, whilst Miami’s Bam Adebayo led all scorers with 28.

The Milwaukee Greenbacks gave up a 24-point lead however controlled to live to tell the tale 112-100 in opposition to the New York Knicks.

The Greenbacks appeared destined for victory once they established a 70-46 cushion halfway in the course of the 0.33 quarter, however the Knicks bench rallied to tie the sport with 5 mins left to play.

Alternatively, Pat Connaughton tired a trio of past due three-pointers to hold Milwaukee over the road.

Will Barton stepped up within the absence of the suspended Nikola Jokic to steer the Denver Nuggets to a 101-98 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Barton scored a season-high 30 issues as Jeremy Lamb overlooked a possible game-tying 3 to renounce the Pacers to their 8th lack of the season.

A 48-point efficiency from Anthony Edwards was once now not sufficient for the Minnesota Timberwolves to triumph over the high-flying Golden State Warriors.

Andrew Wiggins and Stephen Curry blended for 60 issues to steer the Warriors to a 123-110 win.

A past due 3 from Kyle Kuzma was once all that separated Washington and Cleveland, with the Wizards scraping previous the Cavaliers 97-94.

Lonzo Ball made seven of his 10 makes an attempt from deep because the Chicago Bulls endured to turn out their identify credentials with a 10-point win over the Dallas Mavericks.

The Charlotte Hornets stormed house with 37 issues within the fourth quarter to overcome the Memphis Grizzlies 118-108.

The Oklahoma Town Thunder picked up their third-straight win with a 108-100 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

In different places, the Brooklyn Nets steamrolled the Orlando Magic 123-90, Jerami Grant scored 35 issues to steer the Detroit Pistons over the Houston Rockets, and there have been additionally giant wins for the San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics.