The fee for a Cannabis license in Antigua is $325,000

Cabinet Notes: Four representatives of that Board were invited to Cabinet to report on the progress made thus far.

The Cabinet was informed that 5 applications for licenses have been received thus far, and one provisional license has been granted.

The fee for a license is $325,000 and there are to be no waivers, the Cabinet agreed.

The law anticipates that for religious purposes, Cannabis grown by approved Rastafarian groups, will not have those fees apply, but will still be required to abide by other strictures as articulated in the law.

The Cannabis Board requires an injection of funds and seven employees to allow it to function.

The employees will be drawn from government departments, since there are to be no new hirings within the public sector; and, funds will be provided to allow this sector to begin to yield returns as anticipated when the law was adopted.