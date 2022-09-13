The Alzheimer’s Association wishes to inform it members and other interested persons that SEPTEMBER is WORLD ALZHEIMER’S MONTH.

There will be a Church Service as part of the commemoration of the month.

The service will be held at the NORWICH HOLINESS CHURCH on Central Street, Basseterre on SUNDAY 18th SEPTEMBER.

The Services commences at 10:00AM.

This will be an opportunity to hear more about Alzheimer’s disease and give credit to family members and caregivers.