Teen girl among two murdered in The Bahamas

Gun violence has claimed two more lives in The Bahamas.

In the latest incident, police said that a 16-year-old girl was shot and killed at her home in Lawton Avenue, New Providence shortly before midnight on Saturday.

Preliminary reports said the girl was charging a mobile device at her home, when unknown assailants began firing gunshots into the residence, resulting in the teen being fatally shot.

Earlier on Saturday, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the base of a stairwell in the vicinity of East Street North around 2:30 pm.

Police said they received information that evidence connected to the murder could be hidden at a nearby property.

The property was searched, and police discovered a firearm and ammunition.

These latest homicides pushed the country’s murder toll to eight.