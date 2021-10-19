Technical and Vocational Scholarships for Morocco

Citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis are invited to submit applications for scholarship opportunities to pursue higher technical and vocational education in Morocco for the academic year 2021/2022.

A total of 20 scholarships are available. Application forms and other requirements are accessible online at www.amci.ma/fcf.pdf Successful candidates will be required to attend French classes at Alliance Francaise before departing for Morocco.

All applications should be submitted to Ms. Jamillah Adams at the Human Resource Management Department, Government Headquarters, Church Street. The submission deadline is October 22, 2021.

For more information contact the Human Resource Management Department at 467-1323 or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at 467-1158.