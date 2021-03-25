TDC Home and Building Depots to host their Annual Farmers Market

As part of their ongoing support for the local farming community, the TDC Home and Building Depots in St. Kitts and Nevis will host their annual Farmers Markets on Saturday 27th March 2021.

The mini marketplace will be open to customers who patronise the stores on the Frigate Bay Road in Basseterre or at Pinney’s Industrial Estate in Charlestown to purchase a wide variety of fresh farm produce and ornamental plants, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The activity forms part of the companies’ Farmers’ Appreciation Month initiative and is designed to reward and show solidarity with the farming fraternity, with an emphasis on promoting the ‘eat local’ message, food security, and import substitution.

Complementing the outdoor activity will be the on-going discount sale on lawn and garden supplies, including seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, and equipment for not only bona fide farmers but for all persons involved in agriculture.

Over the four (4) week period field representatives from the TDC Agro Divisions have been visiting and interacting with farmers, along with other persons involved in crop production to find ways to better meet and serve their needs.