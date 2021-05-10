Taxi and Tour Bus Operators Meeting: Phased Approach to Restarting the Cruise Sector

Dear Taxi and Tour Bus Operators,

You are invited to a meeting with the Minister of Tourism The Hon. Lindsay F.P. Grant at 10:00am on Wednesday 12th May, 2021 at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel Conference Room.

This meeting will focus on the phased approach to restarting the cruise sector.

Due to COVID-19 protocols only 150 persons will be allowed to attend this meeting. Please register in advance by contacting Ms. Chimarie Morillo at the St. Kitts Tourism Authority by either of the following:

Email: chimarie.morillo@stkittstourism.kn

Telephone: 465-4040

All are asked to be properly attired. No sandals, No mesh shirts, No shorts, No distressed pants or short pants and No caps, No hats or skullies.