Taiwan Embassy expressed appreciation to the National Assembly of Saint Christopher and Nevis

The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) has expressed appreciation to the National Assembly of Saint Christopher and Nevis in support of Taiwan’s quest to participate in international organizations.

“Our Embassy welcomes and appreciates the Saint Kitts and Nevis National Assembly’s Resolution supporting #Taiwan’s participation in international organizations, as well as recognizing our country’s contribution in advancing global public health, fighting climate change and transnational crime, and spearheading the post-pandemic economic recovery,” the Taiwan Embassy said.

“As a force for good, Taiwan strives to safeguard peace and stability, and firmly upholds freedom and democracy. We cherish the solidarity of friends including Saint Kitts and Nevis and are committed to closer cooperation and partnership in pursuit of continued progress and shared prosperity,” said the statement.

At a recent sitting of the law making body, Saint Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew moved the endorsing the bid of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to participate in several international organizations. The resolution was seconded by Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Mark Brantley.

The resolution reads: “WHEREAS the National Assembly of Saint Christopher and Nevis, being a member of the interparliamentary platform, Formosa Club, in the Caribbean, treasures the diplomatic ties between the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis and Republic of China on Taiwan, and recognizes that the profound friendship between our two countries has grown stronger over the years based on shared values, the respect for the rule of law, democracy and human rights AND WHEREAS the National Assembly of Saint Christopher and Nevis values Republic of China on Taiwan as a major contributor in international public health while its healthcare system has earned a global reputation and has been our dedicated partner in public health, as well as in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic AND WHEREAS the National Assembly of Saint Christopher and Nevis recognizes Republic of China on Taiwan’s efforts and contributions to renewable energy and to the objective of net-zero emissions by 2050, as well as Taiwan’s willingness to share mitigation and adaptation projects to climate change, and to enhance early warning systems for disaster prevention AND WHEREAS the National Assembly of Saint Christopher and Nevis treasures Republic of China on Taiwan’s contributions to combating transnational crime and calls for Taiwan’s appropriate inclusion and meaningful participation in meetings, mechanisms, and activities related to the fight against transnational crime and terrorism so as to create a seamless security network and together uphold global justice AND WHEREAS the National Assembly of Saint Christopher and Nevis acknowledges Republic of China on Taiwan’s importance in the development and governance of international civil aviation, and the indispensability of its inclusion in cooperation mechanisms in order to safeguard global aviation safety and reconnect the world in the post-pandemic recovery BE IT RESOLVED THEREFORE THAT the National Assembly of Saint Christopher and Nevis endorses Republic of China on Taiwan’s bids to participate in a professional, pragmatic, and constructive manner in international and regional mechanisms and organizations, such as the United Nations (UN), the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Criminal Police International Organization (INTERPOL) and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).”

The resolution was unanimously approved in the law making body.