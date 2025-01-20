LISTEN LIVE FREEDOM WALL
Sports / SVG: Shafiqua Maloney shatters indoor 600m record at Arkansas

SVG: Shafiqua Maloney shatters indoor 600m record at Arkansas
January 20, 2025
Shafiqua Maloney has kicked off her 2025 indoor campaign with an explosive performance at the Arkansas Invitational, setting a new national record in the women’s 600m.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines star clocked an astonishing 1:24.60, smashing her previous best of 1:27.45 and securing her place as the number 10 all-time performer in the event.

The victory in the 600m was just one of two impressive wins for Maloney on the day. She also triumphed in the women’s mile, completing the race in a stellar 4:42.39.

Maloney’s remarkable start to the season follows an outstanding 2024 campaign, where she earned a 4th place finish at the Paris Olympics.