SVG records first fully vaccinated COVID death, over 200 new cases

January 07, 2022 in Regional
St Vincent and the Grenadines has recorded its first fully-vaccinated COVID-19 death.

The Ministry of Health says a 67-year-old woman who presented to the Accident and Emergency Department on January 5, 2022, after a one-week illness, died of COVID-19 pneumonia on January 6.

The patient, who, tested positive on admission had preexisting non-communicable diseases. She was fully vaccinated during the period April to July 2021.

Her death brings the death toll from COVID-19 to eighty-four (84).

The news comes as St Vincent and the Grenadines recorded 208 new COVID cases during the period January 3 to January 4, 2022.

There are currently no patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. Sixteen patients are admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, two of whom are fully vaccinated and fourteen patients are unvaccinated.

St Vincent and Grenadines has over 700 active COVID cases.