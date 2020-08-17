Suriname, Guyana, Bahamas register more deaths from COVID-19

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Guyana and Suriname have registered more deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19) as other Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries register increased cases of the virus that was first detected in China last December and blamed for 774,000 deaths and 21.6 million infections worldwide.

Suriname announced that five people died from the virus over the last 24 hours — the highest figure in any one day, when the maximum had been two. The new deaths bring the total to 43.

It said there are currently 933 active cases out of a total of 3,016 COVID-19 infections. In the past 24 hours, 55 positive cases were added after 190 people were tested.

There are 116 people in the hospital and 11 in the Intensive Care Unit. Another 67 people have been declared corona-free, bringing the total to 2,036, while 852 positive persons are in isolation and 565 in quarantine.

Guyana registered its 23rd COVID-19 death on Sunday and the Ministry of Health said that the number of positive cases in the country is in excess of 700.

The Ministry of Health, in its latest bulletin, did not disclose the name, age, gender or address of the person who died from the virus, but noted that 35 new cases were recorded Sunday, bringing the total number of known cases to 709.

It said that of the 35 new cases, two were recorded in Region One, five in Region Three, six in Region Four, one in Region Five, 11 in Region Seven, six in Region Nine and four in Region 10. This is the first time Region Five is recording a case since patient zero was recorded in Guyana in March.

“With 23 deaths and 349 recoveries, there are 59 active cases in institutional isolation and 275 persons in home isolation. There are 71 persons in institutional quarantine,” the ministry said.

The Bahamas continues to record significant numbers of the virus among its population.

In its latest bulletin, the Ministry of Health said that there are 63 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,315.

It said there have been 717 confirmed cases in New Providence, 461 in Grand Bahama, 45 in Bimini, and 44 in Abaco among several other areas reporting cases.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed that a 37-year-old male of New Providence died Sunday and investigations are being conducted into the details of this case. The death toll now stands at 18.

On Saturday, the Bahamas had recorded 133 additional confirmed cases of the virus.

In Trinidad and Tobago, the health authorities are reporting 401 active cases, while the number of positive cases as of late Sunday is 552. There have been 11 deaths with the latest coming on Saturday when a 44-year-old father of three succumbed to the virus in the south of the island.

The Ministry of Health said that 33 additional cases were recorded and that all established protocols have been implemented.

Haitian authorities reported 48 new cases over the past 24 hours pushing the total to 7,879 cases.

The Ministry of Public Health said that the total number of number of people dying from the virus remains at 196 and that there are 2,248 active cases.

The authorities said that since the borders were opened on July 9, there have been 152 imported cases.