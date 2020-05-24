Supervisor of Elections Announces Election Day Regulations

Your browser don't support audio player

Election measures have been announced by the Supervisor of Elections in a Friday afternoon address that will govern poling day on June 5th.

According to Mr. Bailey, there are over 45,000 registered voters who will be able to cast their ballots at 130 polling stations. As physical distancing measures abound, 450 will be allowed per station from 7am-6pm on that day.

Preference will be given to senior citizens or differently-abled persons.

The elections will be overseen by local bodies: the Evangelical Association, the Christian Council and the St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce.