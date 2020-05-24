LISTEN LIVE FREEDOM WALL
On Air: 869-465-6474 / 0546 On Air (Mobile): 869-662-1065 Overseas: 305-515-3099 Sales: 869-465-6474 / 466-1064
Home / National / Supervisor of Elections Announces Election Day Regulations

Supervisor of Elections Announces Election Day Regulations

May 24, 2020 in National
0 Likes

Elvin Bailey, Supervisor of Elections, during an address outlining regulations for the June 5th General Election on May 22, 2020

Election measures have been announced by the Supervisor of Elections in a Friday afternoon address that will govern poling day on June 5th.

According to Mr. Bailey, there are over 45,000 registered voters who will be able to cast their ballots at 130 polling stations. As physical distancing measures abound, 450 will be allowed per station from 7am-6pm on that day.

Preference will be given to senior citizens or differently-abled persons.

The elections will be overseen by local bodies: the Evangelical Association, the Christian Council and the St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

Tags: