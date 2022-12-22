Sugar Mas 2022: Mr Bagnall & Stadics win SKN Soca Monarch crowns

Two new kings of Soca in St Kitts and Nevis were crowned following last evening’s Groovy and Power Soca Monarch competitions.

Mr Bagnall won the Groovy Monarch competition after his performance of “Can’t Miss It” was judged to be the best of the night.

He received 240 points for the performance.

Coming in second was defending champion Mr. Hype, who received 235 points for his rendition of “Teef”.

Tobap placed third with 234 points.

Stadics delivered an energetic performance of “De Cowbell” to win the Power Soca Monarch crown.

Coming in second was Groovy Monarch, Mr Bagnall.

Third place went to T-Bone.