Street Vending in St. Kitts And Nevis Is Governed by Several Key Pieces of Legislation, Says Mr. Farier

Although street vending is an important economic activity, there are several key pieces of legislation that regulate the operation of street vendors in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“There is the Street and Sidewalks Prohibition Act that deals with the actual types of vending on streets. It also speaks to seeking authorization if you are going to sell certain things on the streets. So, you have to go to the Ministry of Finance for that,” said Austin Farier, Chair of the Inter-Ministerial Committee for Street Vending, on the July 21 edition of ‘Working for You.’

“There is the Tourism Authority Licensing of Vendors Act but that deals with specific areas around the country in which the Tourism Authority governs vendors and so vending only happens in those areas, they don’t happen outside of those areas and there is a governance structure for those areas,” he added.

Mr. Farier also spoke to the Licences on Businesses and Occupations Act, which is an Act to provide for the licensing of businesses and occupations and to provide for related or incidental matters.

“… This Act deals with vendors who want to be formalized. You have more protection from the government and a lot more support when you are formalized,” he said.

Mr. Farier also referenced the Public Health Act, which he described as very significant.

“It deals with how vendors handle food. When you look at it, besides the food handlers’ permit there is also a health permit where the Health Department has to approve the area that you are selling food to make sure that it is very clean,” he stated.