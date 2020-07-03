\July 2, 2020

The Covid 19 pandemic has brought the economy to a hard stop and had a major impact on the company operations and a disruption to the lives of our associates.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis acted swiftly to shut-down its borders to protect its citizens, as a result the St. Kitts Marriott Resort and Royal Beach Casino had stop their operations and close temporarily.

It has always been our intention to reopen the Resort as soon as possible and get the associates back to work.

Our original opening date was set for June 1st 2020, in light of the COVID 19 developments around the world and here at home we extended that date to August 1st 2020.

To date we still have no indication when the borders will reopen.

The last thing we wish to do is to end our relationship with our associates, many of which have been with the Resort since the opening in 2003.

The company hopes to bring back the workers onto its payroll as soon as practicable when the borders open.

We received information that because of the Emergency Powers Regulations that continuity of employment has not been broken.

However, notwithstanding this we have been in contact with the Government of St. Kitts, & Nevis, and the Department of Labour to determine re-opening dates and a solution to this matter for our associates.

An official answer to the laid-off associates will be available no later than next week,Friday July 10th 2020,

We sincerely apologize for the delay this unprecedented and unusual situation has caused, in resolving this matter that has involved a few parties.

There is nothing worst than having to tell our associates who are the very heart of our company, that their livelihood has been affected by events totally outside of their control.

We look forward to the opening of the St. Kitts Marriott Resort and Royal Beach Casino in the not to distant future.

Jacques Hamou

Managing Director