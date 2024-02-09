St Vincent: Man gunned down in Green Hill

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has launched an investigation into a shooting that has left one man dead.

The deceased has been identified as Khalique Rock, 27, a labourer of Green Hill.

Reports indicate that around 7:30 pm on Wednesday in Green Hill, Rock was socialising with a group of friends in front of his house when two assailants with guns approached and fired several shots at them.

Rock was shot multiple times about his body and was later pronounced deceased by a medical practitioner at the scene.

The crime scene was processed by the Crime Scene Unit (CSU) and items of evidential value were collected.

A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on the body to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The RSVGPF has extended condolences to all who are negatively affected by this incident.

Anyone with information that can assist the police with this investigation is encouraged to contact their nearest police station.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.