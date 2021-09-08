St Peters Bus Association remains committed to boasting community spirit within the villages the association serves

The St. Peters Bus Association remains committed to boasting community spirit within the villages that the association serves. It was against this backdrop that the association met on Monday with the aim of giving back to the community. Public Relations Officer of the association, Delroy Pablo Carey, providing Freedom FM’s newsdesk with an update on Tuesday morning, revealed that for this school term bus operators plying the St Peters route will accept $2 from children in school uniform over the age of 12.

Carey thanked the bus operators for their continued support of the association. According to him, this support has made it possible for the association to make a donation to a bus operator in need.

Urging passengers to work with the bus operators, Carey indicated that while bus operators are happy to assist passengers in taking them off the official bus route, there is a fee attached to this service.

He appealed to passengers to comply with the laws that regulate the operation of buses in the College St Bus Stop.