St. Maarten to reopen to United States on July 15

PHILIPSBURG–Commercial flights between St. Maarten and the United States (US) are now scheduled to resume on July 15.

The country’s reopening to the US was originally scheduled for July 1, but was pushed back for two weeks due to the surging numbers of coronavirus cases there. Flights from Europe and Canada resumed as of July 1, as initially planned.

The July 15 reopening date was announced on the St. Maarten Tourist Bureau (STB) website on Tuesday.

“The government of St. Maarten is continuously monitoring global developments to ensure the safety of our visitors and citizens. We advise to regularly check our updates pertaining to entry requirements and protocols before your travels,” according to the website.