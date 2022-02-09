St. Kitts Water Services Department Plans to Further Improve Its Services In 2022

The St. Kitts Water Services Department (SKWSD) is furthering its successes from 2021 into 2022 with the establishment of the ‘Activities for 2022’ plan which looks at the improvement to the Water Services Department (WSD) within St. Kitts.

The ‘Activities for 2022’ plan was announced during a general meeting on Thursday, February 3, 2022, where officials from the department unveiled a plan which looks at specific areas for upgrade throughout the year.

Among these specific areas for an upgrade was the billing system which the Water Manager and Engineer, Cromwell Williams, during an interview on February 7 said is important.

He said, “With the new network, customers will be able to view their usage and payment history which is important because it brings transparency between the Water Services Department and the consumers.”

Another project was the installation of new distribution systems in residential and industrial areas such as Laguerite North- Residential, Sea Breeze Industrial and Commercial, Tabernacle Industrial and New Guinea Industrial, Boyd’s View, Sea Breeze, White House, Dewars Residential, Walwyn Residences Phase 2 and Woodley Hill Residences.

Increasing public awareness is another area that the SKWSD seeks to improve with the launching of the new radio show on ZIZ ‘The Water Line’ airing bi-weekly on Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:00.

Communications Officer at the SKWSD, Che-Raina Warner, said that the introduction of this radio show is to “Develop a better working relationship with the customers and community at large.”

She also stated that “Water is a very limited resource and so there is no better time than now to reconnect with the public to bring about awareness, discuss our challenges so that we can work together to become better stewards of our very limited resource water.”

Other plans for the year 2022 include human capacity building, production, distribution and maintenance, development and implementation of a COVID-19 Contingency Plan, the continuation of the project to replace/relocate and install meters, improve revenue collection, fencing of reservoirs and replacement and upgrade to existing water lines.