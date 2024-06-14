St Kitts Tourism welcomes Anne Fontenelle-Clarke as new CEO

Anne Kelly Fontenelle-Clarke has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of the St Kitts Tourism Authority.

Her appointment is effective from July 1.

The Tourism Authority said Fontenelle-Clarke will lead St Kitts’ international marketing efforts focusing on areas such as travel trade and airline relationships.

She will also focus on leisure and cruise and will prioritise the romance and MICE markets, with the goal of increasing tourism’s economic benefits across the island.

Marsha Henderson, Minister of Tourism, expressed her excitement about Fontenelle-Clarke joining the organisation.

“The wealth of experience Fontenelle-Clarke brings to the table, spanning over twenty-five years in the tourism and event management sector, particularly in Caribbean travel and in the romance market, is truly admirable,” said Henderson.

“She has a proven track record of transforming organisations and tourism authorities into industry leaders through innovative strategies, collaborative partnerships, and exceptional results. We are confident that under her leadership, we will continue to drive high demand for St Kitts among air and cruise passengers, contributing to the ongoing growth of our tourism sector.”

Fontenelle-Clarke said she looks forward to using her wealth of experience to the benefit of St Kitts.

“St Kitts has emerged as a premier destination on the global stage, demonstrating remarkable resilience post-pandemic,” said Fontenelle-Clarke. “I am excited to continue driving creative strategies to increase St Kitts’ visibility, expand into new markets, continue drawing the romance crowd to the island, and ensure it is a top consideration for all travellers.”

Native of St Lucia, Fontenelle-Clarke served as Director of Marketing for the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority for the US Market.

The Tourism Authority said during her time in the position, she developed targeted initiatives that significantly contributed to the positive growth of Saint Lucia’s tourism industry.

She also played a fundamental role in developing the Saint Lucia Expert (SLEx) loyalty program, resulting in vast growth for brand agents in less than five years.