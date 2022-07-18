St Kitts PM Harris confident of victory, announces election date

Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris announcing the date for general elections on Sunday night. Photo: CMC

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, CMC – Prime Minister of St Kitts, Dr Timothy Harris, Sunday night announced August 5 as the date for the long-awaited general election, telling supporters of his People’s Labour Party (PLP) that he is “confident” of being returned to office “to continue the wonderful job we have been doing”.

Harris was forced to call the election after the members of his coalition Team Unity government filed a motion of no confidence against him, two years after the three-party team was re-elected in the June 8, 20202 general election by winning nine of the 11 seats in the 15-member Parliaments. The other four legislators are nominated by the Governor General following the polls.

Harris dissolved Parliament on May 10, paving the way for the general election after the People’s Action Movement (PAM) and the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), the other two members of the coalition had filed the motion of no confidence against him. His move virtually scuttled that move and Harris also fired the dissidents and told the country he would announce a date for the polls within the stipulated 90-day period