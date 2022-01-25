St. Kitts & Nevis Records Three More Covid-19-Related Deaths

After two months without a COVID-19 related death, St. Kitts and Nevis has recorded three more bringing the total number to 31 since the pandemic reached the borders of the Federation, with the first two confirmed cases on March 24, 2020. On November 17, 2021, the country had amassed a total of 28 deaths, largely attributed to the third wave with the Lambda variant predominantly in circulation.

With the highly transmissible Omicron variant presently in circulation in the country, there have been several hospitalizations, and the COVID-19 Situation Report No.661 as of Sunday 23rd January, 2022 stated that three more persons had succumbed to the Coronavirus.

The country has recorded 5, 270 positive cases in total with 4,620 recoveries. There are 619 active cases as of 23rd January, 2022.

With a high vaccination rate, one of the highest in the Caribbean region, with 76.4 percent of the target population double vaxxed and 82 percent who have received at least one jab, mass hospitalizations, and deaths have been kept relatively low.