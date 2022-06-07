St Kitts-Nevis COVID-19 SITUATION

The COVID-19 pandemic is not over. The Ministry of Health is confirming that there is an increase in the number of persons identified with COVID-19 virus. Over the last two weeks, May 20, 2022 to June 3, 2022, 144 cases of COVID-19 were added to the tally bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 5,798 and 43 COVID-19 related deaths. The Ministry of Health is currently monitoring eighty-eight (88) active cases.

In the Federation, 78.4 % of the adults and 18.0% of children 12-17 years in the population are fully vaccinated. This data was disaggregated by island, revealing that 82.0 % of adults in St. Kitts and 68.6% of adults in Nevis are fully vaccinated. While, 18.6 % of children 12 -17 years in St. Kitts and 16.3% in Nevis are fully vaccinated. 56.7% of the total population is fully vaccinated. The best protection is still the vaccine and many of the infected who are vaccinated have little or no symptoms.

The Ministry of Health was notified yesterday that, based on the foregoing trend, the Federation’s CDC COVID-19 travel health notice level, will escalate from level two to level three effective Monday, June 6, 2022.

This underscores the fact that COVID-19 Virus is still in circulation in our islands and we have individual and collective responsibility to curb its spread. The following measures are effective in reducing the spread of this virus. These measures include:

• Wearing face masks when in public places.

• Sanitizing hands after interacting with other persons and after touching high -touch surfaces.

• Maintaining safe distance from others when in public places and when attending functions – like church, funerals and other family and social gatherings.

This is a holiday weekend, whereby several social events are being promoted. We recommend that patrons be vigilant and exercise caution in protecting themselves from the virus and in reducing its spread. Let us as a society do all we can to prevent a fifth wave of COVID-19 infections.