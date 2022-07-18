St Kitts Christian Council Nevis Christian Council St Kitts Evangelical Association Nevis Evangelical Association St Kitts-Nevis Chamber of Industry & Commerce St Kitts & Nevis Bar Association PRESS RELEASE JULY 14, 2022 BASSETERRE, ST KITTS The coalition of Non-Governmental Organizations in St Kitts and Nevis is concerned that political party activists are defacing public areas and historical structures throughout the Federation in recent days and weeks, particularly with the use of paint representing political party colours. We are equally concerned that political party activists are defacing and destroying the campaign posters and billboards of opposing political parties. We implore the leaders of each political party in St Kitts and Nevis, who have openly and proudly executed the Code of Conduct for the Political Process, to publicly and privately denounce such behaviours and discourage your supporters from taking such childish and vandalistic actions. Paint applied by political party activists in public areas and on historical structures should be removed immediately. We also take this opportunity to implore all election officials and persons with governmental power to ensure that electoral regulations are fully observed and not circumvented. May peace, maturity, decency, democracy and fairness reign over our proud twin-island Federation the next few weeks leading up to the general election and continuously thereafter