St. Kitts Music Festival Postponed

During the past three months, we here in St. Kitts & Nevis, like so many across the world, have been witnessing the unfolding of one of the most catastrophic and life-changing natural disasters, that very few could have imagined.

The growing pandemic of the Novel Coronavirus, or COVID-19, has been constantly monitored by the Executive Committee of the St. Kitts Music Festival, recognizing the potential implications for our international event, originally scheduled for 24-28 June, 2020.

We have remained in close contact with the Ministry of Health, the National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA), the Ministry of Tourism and other relevant stakeholders, to better position ourselves to adapt to any changing health conditions occasioned by the virus.

Paramount in our considerations has been the health and safety of all citizens and residents in St. Kitts & Nevis, performing artistes, and our festival patrons.

We have equally factored the considerable investments by many of our local stakeholders and service providers and that is why we have taken a studied approach.

These have been very difficult times and it has not been an easy task to navigate the fast-moving developments.

However, we have been proactive in our approach and have prepared accordingly for any escalation, in the event of the COVID-19 pandemic reaching our shores and having a local impact. Unfortunately, that time has arrived.

With borders across the world closing, airline services cancelled, a cruise sector that has suspended services, and may communities in North America, Europe and other regions under mandatory lock down- affecting millions, we here in St. Kitts & Nevis, have decided to take action to protect the integrity of the festival.

Our priority remains the safety and general well-being of all involved.

Given the uncertainties, we have therefore concluded that it serves the best interest of all parties, to postpone this year’s St. Kitts Music Festival, from June, 24-28, 2020 until, June 23rd-27th, 2021.

Patrons who have already purchased their tickets online will be protected and their purchases will remain valid or can be refunded.

We encourage car rental companies, hotels and other places of accommodation, to waive any applicable penalties that ordinarily would have pertained regarding cancellations and or re-bookings.

We thank you for your incredible patience and understanding during these challenging times.

May God continue to protect us!