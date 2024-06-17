St Kitts: Hodge & Hendrickson seek Paris Olympics spot

St Clair Hodge and Nage Hendrickson will seek to create history this week when they compete at the North America, Central America and the Caribbean (NORCECA) Beach Volleyball Olympic qualification event in Tlaxcala, Mexico.

The duo will face off against the top 11 teams in the NORCECA region for one spot at the Paris Games.

St Kitts Amateur Volleyball Association (SKAVA) President Glenn Quinlan said he is proud of Hodge and Hendrickson for their efforts that has seen reach the doorsteps of Olympic qualification.

“This is a landmark moment for beach volleyball in St Kitts and Nevis. The dedication and talent of our athletes and coaches have paved the way for this incredible opportunity. We are excited to cheer on our team as they compete for a chance to represent our nation on the biggest sporting stage in the world!,” he said.

The NORCECA Olympic Qualification event is set to run from June 20 to 24.

Hodge and Hendrickson will be accompanied to Mexico by their coach Richard Swan.