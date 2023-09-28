St Kitts: Government recalls UN diplomat with immediate effect

The St Kitts-Nevis government has recalled its ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations, Nerys Dockery with “immediate effect”.

A brief government statement did not provide details for her recall to Basseterre, noting only that “the government remains committed to promoting the interests of St Kitts and Nevis within the international community and to advancing its principled foreign policy”.

The statement said that the government “has identified an Interim representative who is presently undergoing the accreditation process”.

Efforts to obtain a comment from Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Denzil Douglas have so far proven futile. Both Douglas and Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew were present at last week’s 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Dockery had presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres on October 24, last year.