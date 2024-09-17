St Kitts: Boy injured in suspected shark attack at Frigate Bay Beach

Police on St Kitts and Nevis are investigating a suspected shark attack which left a nine-year-old boy nursing severe injuries.

In a statement, police said the boy was at Frigate Bay Beach when he was attacked.

He was taken to the Joseph N France General Hospital via a private vehicle for treatment.

“Medical professionals have since confirmed the presence of bite marks on the boy’s arm, consistent with an attack by a marine animal. The injury is being treated as serious, and the boy remains under close medical care,” the police force said.

“Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and are taking necessary precautions to ensure the safety of the public. The area around Frigate Bay is being monitored as part of the ongoing investigation, with a focus on identifying any potential dangers in the waters.”

Beachgoers have been advised to exercise caution when venturing into the water.

A woman, who recorded a video with the boy as he was taken to hospital, said also urged beachgoers to exercise caution.

She said the boy and another child were in “knee high water” when the incident occurred.

This is not the first time that a shark attack has occurred on St Kitts and Nevis.

In January 2021, Ross University student Brook Toussaint was swimming with her ‘Saturday Swim Group’ when she was attacked by a tiger shark and sustained serious injuries to her leg and right hand.

The shark bites were so severe, that doctors in her home state of Texas were forced to amputate the leg above the knee.