St Kitts and Nevis: Woman fatally stabbed in Basseterre

Police in St Kitts and Nevis are investigating the fatal stabbing of a woman along Central Street, Basseterre earlier this week.

The deceased has been identified as Alisha Dunrod, 20, of Sprott Street.

The Police responded to the scene of the incident following an emergency call that was made to 911 sometime after 3 pm on Monday.

The information received stated that a young woman had been stabbed and needed assistance. Investigations so far have revealed that Dunrod was injured during an altercation. She was transported to the JNF General Hospital via the Emergency Medical Service (EMS) but succumbed to her injuries.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Personnel from the Forensic Department processed the scene and collected items of evidential value. An individual was taken into Police custody to assist with investigations into the matter.

Persons with information regarding this incident are urged to contact the police. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.