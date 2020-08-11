St Kitts and Nevis to Reopen Borders in October

Your browser don't support audio player

The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis will reopen it’s border to commercial flights in October of 2020. That disclosure from Prime Minister of St Kitts Dr the Hon Timothy Harris.

During his monthly press conference on Tuesday, PM Harris assured that good news for the tourism sector is on the horizon.

” An expansive training programme is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Ministries of Health and Civil Aviation. It aims to train 5,000 persons in the industry at no cost to participants. I am advised that this type of training carries a cost normally of about $100.00 per participant. Given the need to ensure all will benefit and can be certified by the Tourism Authority the training is being offered free of cost,” said Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris during his press conference earlier today, Tuesday, August 11, at the NEMA Headquarters. Marriott is still committed to St. Kitts and Nevis. A new General Manager has arrived on island recently and I gather that she will be the one to guide the operations forward. KOI has advised that it has been in touch with Hilton and will reopen in the last quarter of 2020. Park Hyatt is expected to open fully in October 2020 providing work to its 180 employees. I am pleased however to learn that its Fisherman’s Village Restaurant is already open for business. The Royal St. Kitts Hotel is functioning albeit in a reduced capacity”

Provided the nation with an update on the state of the federation’s economy, Dr Harris assured that his governments remains committed to a stronger safer future and indicated that while the economy has been battered by the effects of Covid 19, he remains confident in the fact that his government is weathering the storm better than most.