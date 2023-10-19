St. Kitts And Nevis Rallies Behind Caricom’s 25 By 2025 Food Security Mission

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to strongly support CARICOM’s ’25 by 2025′ initiative, an ambitious regional effort to significantly reduce the region’s Food Import Bill.

The Honourable Samal Duggins, Minister of Agriculture, in his recent appearance on Infocus on October 18, 2023, outlined the country’s dedication and proactive steps towards the realization of this critical objective.

Minister Duggins said that the Ministry and by extension the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis spearheaded this initiative. He said, to prepare citizens effectively, the government transitioned from policy-making to introducing fresh legislation in the parliament. Recognizing the nation’s mechanization deficiencies, the Ministry of Agriculture fortified its infrastructure with the acquisition of two new tractors. This was in response to the identified need for additional machinery to bolster the Federation’s food security efforts.

An exciting upcoming venture was also spotlighted by the Minister – the groundbreaking establishment of greenhouse villages, which is scheduled for October 20, 2023. These state-of-the-art facilities are designed to grant farmers advanced control over environmental variables, guaranteeing optimized and stable crop yields.

In line with this year’s theme, ‘Water is Life, Water is Food. Leave No One Behind’, Minister Duggins underscored the profound importance of prudent water management. He noted that the past few years have subjected the Federation to unparalleled drought cycles. It’s a stark reminder of the imperative nature of sustainable water practices. He added that the Federation’s recent introduction of a DRIP programme bears testament to the unwavering dedication to conservation.