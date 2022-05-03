St. Kitts And Nevis Prime Minister Harris Announces Ten Percent Retroactive Salary Increase for Civil Servants, Pensioners and Step Workers

Civil servants, pensioners and employees of the Skills Training Empowerment Programme (STEP) received good news today, Monday, May 02 – Labour Day 2022 – as Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris announced a ten percent increase in salaries, wages and pensions for all three categories.

“Today, I am pleased to announce that my government has determined that our Civil Servants, Pensioners and STEP workers will benefit from an increase in wages, salaries and pensions at a rate of 10% retroactive to January 2022,” Prime Minister Harris said in his 2022 Labour Day address to the nation.

Prime Minister Harris stated that this increase “is another clear example of our investing in our people as we put more money in the pockets of a large number of our citizens and residents.”

He added, “These resources will translate to increased purchasing power for approximately 4,000 salaried Civil Servants, 1,064 Government Auxiliary Employees, 1,365 Pensioners and 2,800 STEP workers. This also has the great potential to propel increased economic activities which will in turn contribute to the economic recovery and stimulate job creation across the Federation.”

The 10 percent increase for all beneficiaries will be paid during the Government’s next pay cycle in May 2022.