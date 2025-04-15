St Kitts and Nevis PM initiates legal action over defamatory publication

The Office of the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis has confirmed that Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew has taken legal action against Annette Frank in response to what has been described as “grave and false allegations” published against him on March 7, 2025.

According to an official statement, the Prime Minister considers the publication not only a personal attack but also a serious threat to the integrity of his office.

“This action stresses the gravity with which the Prime Minister views false and malicious attacks on his personal reputation, and that of Prime Minister,” the release stated. “It also reflects a commitment to upholding the reputations of persons from the dissemination of baseless and false attacks, and the duty of persons to act responsibly before publishing or republishing false allegations of misconduct.”

Acting on Dr Drew’s instructions, legal counsel issued a formal letter to Frank on April 7, 2025. The letter characterizes the statements made in the March 7 post as “scandalous, totally false and defamatory,” and alleges the publication was made “with clear malice in order to cause reputational damage.”

The letter, addressed through the Prime Minister’s legal representation, demands the following actions from Frank: an unequivocal retraction of the publication from all media, including social media platforms; public apology to the prime minister; payment of EC$500,000 in compensation for damage and distress; payment of EC$50,000 in legal costs and a formal undertaking not to repeat or republish any similar defamatory allegations.

Frank has been given 10 days to respond. “ In the absence of a speedy and constructive response to this letter within the time specified, the Hon. Prime Minister will have no choice but to issue proceedings for defamation,” the letter stated.

The Prime Minister’s Office said this legal response underscores Dr. Drew’s intention to defend his integrity and ensure that falsehoods do not go unchallenged.

While reaffirming his commitment to press freedom and freedom of expression, the Prime Minister also emphasized that there are limits when those freedoms are abused.

“Further updates on the matter will be provided as necessary, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.