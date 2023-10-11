St. Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan: A Partnership That Stands the Test of Time

Yesterday marked a significant day in the continued friendship between St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan). Her Excellency Governor-General Dame Marcella A. Liburd was warmly received by President Tsai Ing-wen in a bilateral meeting in Taipei.

During this meeting, President Tsai celebrated Her Excellency Dame Liburd’s achievement as the first woman to serve as governor-general of St. Kitts and Nevis. She recalled Dame Liburd’s visit to Taiwan in 2012 as Minister of Health, emphasizing the profound growth and progress Taiwan has witnessed since then.

This year holds particular importance as St. Kitts and Nevis commemorates its 40th anniversary of independence. Just last month, Taiwan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu visited our nation, further deepening the ties that bind our countries.

Over the decades, our nations have collaboratively ventured into various domains, including agriculture, education, and healthcare. With the world grappling with challenges like the post-pandemic economic recovery and the dire need for renewable energy, both leaders expressed their commitment to deepen their partnership in pursuit of mutual advancement.

Her Excellency Dame Liburd conveyed her heartfelt gratitude for the warm reception, reminiscing on the invaluable contributions of Taiwan to St. Kitts and Nevis in sectors like health, technology, and social development. She emphasized the deep value and respect St. Kitts and Nevis hold for this special relationship.

As we move forward, it’s evident that the ties between St. Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan are not just diplomatic but are rooted in mutual respect, shared values, and a commitment to global progress.