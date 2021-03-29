Sri Lanka win toss and field in 2nd Test vs West Indies

Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and put the West Indies in to bat on the opening day of the second and final Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Monday.

Both teams are unchanged from the drawn first Test at the same venue, where the tourists rallied from a 102-run first innings deficit to seize the initiative, only for the home side to bat through the final day to comfortably ensure the stalemate.

Sri Lanka are seeking a first-ever Test series triumph in the Caribbean while the West Indies are keen to follow up their series success in Bangladesh in February with a home triumph ahead of a lengthy international break to accommodate the Indian Premier League.

Teams: West Indies — Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), John Campbell, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua da Silva (wicketkeeper), Alzarri Joseph, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

Sri Lanka — Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhayananja de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera.

Umpires: Joel Wilson (TRI), Gregory Brathwaite (BAR)

Match Referee: Sir Richie Richardson (ANT)