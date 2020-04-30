Special Notice: SKB Airline Schedule Update

Please note the following change in schedule for AA Daily Miami/St. Kitts 318:

Flight AA 318 (SKB – MIA) has been loaded in the American Airlines system showing a resumption of service on Saturday June 6th, 2020, operating on Saturdays only, with no service in May. However, it is important to note that American Airlines cannot resume service to the Federation if the borders are closed.

The reopening of the borders will be determined by the Government during the State of Emergency. American Airlines was simply following established airline procedures of loading flights in advance.