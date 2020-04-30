LISTEN LIVE FREEDOM WALL
On Air: 869-465-6474 / 0546 On Air (Mobile): 869-662-1065 Overseas: 305-515-3099 Sales: 869-465-6474 / 466-1064
Home / National / Special Notice: SKB Airline Schedule Update

Special Notice: SKB Airline Schedule Update

April 30, 2020 in National
0 Likes

Please note the following change in schedule for AA Daily Miami/St. Kitts 318:

American Airlines- SKB-MIA (Miami) Daily Flight AA 318:

Flight AA 318 (SKB – MIA) has been loaded in the American Airlines system showing a resumption of service on Saturday June 6th, 2020, operating on Saturdays only, with no service in May. However, it is important to note that American Airlines cannot resume service to the Federation if the borders are closed.

The reopening of the borders will be determined by the Government during the State of Emergency. American Airlines was simply following established airline procedures of loading flights in advance.