Social Security Minister Vance Amory Negates Rumours

April 03, 2020 in National
Hon. Vance Amory, Senior Minister with responsibility for Labour, Social Secrity et al is negating rumours of the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board issuing money from the CoVID-19 Emergency Fund on Friday (April 3).

He did so in a statement released on Thursday night.

During this statement, he went on to detail how payments are calculated and the way by which data is collected from employers.

He encouraged solidarity while informing of the method of the initial disbursement of funds.

